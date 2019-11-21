'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' to return with crossover Jan. 23

David Giuntoli plays Edward "Eddie" Saville on the ABC series "A Million Little Things." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jason George plays Ben Warren on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19." File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19 will return to television with a crossover in January.

ABC announced in a press release Thursday that it will air a crossover event for the series Jan. 23.

The two-hour event begins at 8 p.m. ET with Station 19, with Grey's Anatomy to follow at 9 p.m. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy will remain in the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. time slots on Thursdays, respectively.

The crossover will be followed by the midseason premiere of A Million Little Things in its new time slot of 10 p.m. ET.

Grey's Anatomy is in its 16th season and stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr. Jan. 23 marks the Season 3 premiere for Station 19, which features Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff said in an interview with Deadline that the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 fall finale, airing Thursday, will tie into the Station 19 Season 3 premiere.

"There is an incident at the end of the Grey's episode that requires you to come back in January at 8 p.m. to see how the first responders handle it," she said.

ABC also announced midseason premiere dates for the new drama series For Life, premiering Feb. 11, American Idol Season 18, premiering Feb. 16, The Rookie, returning Feb. 23, and How to Get Away with Murder, returning April 2.