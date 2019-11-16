Pierce Brosnan's sons to serve as Golden Globes ambassadors

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Pierce Brosnan's aspiring-filmmaker sons Dylan and Paris have been named Golden Globe ambassadors for the 2020 gala.

The Globes ceremony is where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association distributes awards for excellence in film and television.

It is set to take place on Jan. 5 in Beverly Hills, Calif., with comedian Ricky Gervais serving as host for the show to air on NBC.

The ambassador position is typically held by the child or children of a well-known screen artist.

The kids of Dwayne Johnson, Jamie Foxx, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Bacon and Kelsey Grammer have all helped hand out statuettes at the prize presentation in recent years.

They also have done philanthropic work in connection with the HFPA after the star-studded gala is over.