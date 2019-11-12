Ricky Gervais to return as host of the Golden Globes

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Ricky Gervais has been announced as the host of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards which take place on Jan. 5.

This will mark the fifth time Gervais has hosted the ceremony. The comedian hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012 and then returned for fourth time in 2016.

The Golden Globe Awards will be aired live on NBC at 8 p.m. EDT from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

"Once again they made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," Gervais said in a statement Tuesday.

Gervais is the current star, director and producer of Netflix's After Life which premiered in March. A second season is set to arrive in 2020.