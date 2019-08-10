Pierce Brosnan to co-star in Netflix's 'Eurovision' movie

Actress Rachel McAdams arrives at the world premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Will Ferrell appears onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Pierce Brosnan, seen here with his wife Keely, has joined the cast of Netflix's "Eurovision." File Photo by Lazlo Fitz/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pierce Brosnan has signed up to play Erick Erickssong, the most handsome man in Iceland, in the Netflix comedy film, Eurovision.

Erick is the father of Lars Erickssong, the aspiring musician played by Will Ferrell, who co-wrote and is producing the movie.

Rachel McAdams will play Lars' partner Sigrit Ericksdottir.

Director David Dobkin -- whose movies include Wedding Crashers and The Judge -- is shooting the project now in the United Kingdom and Iceland.

"When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

The movie is based on the real competition that launched the international careers of ABBA and Céline Dion.

Brosnan, 66, recently starred in the second and final season of the AMC western series, The Son.

The former James Bond portrayer is also known for his work in the Mamma Mia! movies, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Mirror Has Two Faces, Dante's Peak, Seraphim Falls and The Matador, as well as the TV show, Remington Steele.