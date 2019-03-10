David Dobkin to direct Will Ferrell in 'Eurovision' film comedy

Actor Will Ferrell is to star in a new comedy film for Netflix called "Eurovision." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Wedding Crashers and The Judge director David Dobkin has signed on to helm the comedy film Eurovision for Netflix.

Saturday Night Live and Daddy's Home alum Will Ferrell is set to star in the movie, which he is co-writing with former SNL scribe Andrew Steele.

The film will take place against the backdrop of the famous international song contest that previously launched the careers of Celine Dion and ABBA.

"The 63rd edition of the competition had its finale in Lisbon last year, the winner was Israel with the song 'Toy,' performed by Netta," a press release said. "The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. This year, 43 countries competed for the prize. The show is now a global phenomenon with fans all over the world."