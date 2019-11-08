AMC has renewed "Eli Roth's History of Horror" for a second season. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC has renewed its talk show Eli Roth's History of Horror for a second season.

The six new episodes will also be available on AMC Networks' horror streaming service Shudder.

They will feature Roth interviewing icons of the genre about movies involving monsters, evil children, witches, body horror and houses of hell.

"I'm so thrilled to be continuing this historic series with AMC. In Season 1, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light," Roth said. "From Quentin Tarantino to Jordan Peele to Stephen King and Jamie Lee Curtis, everyone shared stories about creating the fright masterpieces that still chill us to this day."

Roth is a filmmaker and occasional actor best known for helming Cabin Fever and the Hostel franchise.