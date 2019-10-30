Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Shudder has renewed its original horror anthology series Creepshow for a second season.

The AMC streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday alongside artwork of the Creepshow ghoul holding up a sign about Season 2.

Creepshow, executive produced by Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero, is based on the 1982 film of the same name written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

The first season contained 12 episodes each featuring a different, terrifying story. The Season 1 finale will arrive on Thursday, just in time for Halloween.

David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls starred in the first season.

Creepshow has been a hit for Shudder, with the service announcing that over 50 percent of their members have viewed an episode of the series. The first episode was streamed more minutes in its opening weekend than any title in Shudder's history.