Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of Andrea Riseborough in The Grudge.

The studio released a first trailer for the film Monday featuring Riseborough, 37, as Muldoon, a detective and single mother.

The preview shows Muldoon (Riseborough) investigate a cursed house. John Cho and Betty Gilpin co-star as Peter and Nina Spencer, two realtors attempting to sell the house.

The Grudge is a reboot of the 2004 film of the same name starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. The 2004 movie is based on the Japanese horror franchise Ju-On, which consists of several books and films.

The new Grudge is directed by Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother) and co-stars Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Taka Ichise serve as producers.

The Grudge opens in theaters Jan. 3.