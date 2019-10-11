Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon ate chicken wings with increasingly spicy hot sauces on The Tonight Show.

The segment took after the popular YouTube series Hot Ones from channel First We Feast. Hot Ones host Sean Evans was also featured as he presented the hot sauces and asked Chopra and Fallon questions.

Chopra and Fallon were okay trying out the first few hot sauces until they came across Da Bomb. The hot sauce made the actor and late night host start shaking and made it difficult for them to talk.

The duo then moved onto The Last Dab, the spiciest of the sauces which caused Chopra and Fallon to shed tears and move around their seats.

Chopra, while still recovering from the hot sauce, then sat down with Fallon to discuss traveling with her husband Nick Jonas and his band The Jonas Brothers during their tour.

"Before I got married and before I started dating Nick, I didn't know too much about the euphoria that is the Jonas Brothers," Chopra said.

"When I started go to their concerts, just seeing 30,000 people singing every lyric was just, like, I'm a full groupie now," she continued.

Chopra can be seen in the new film The Sky Is Pink, now in theaters.