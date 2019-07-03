Priyanka Chopra: Meghan Markle was 'always meant for big things'

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Meghan Markle (R) and Prince Harry attend a New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game on June 29. File Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra (L), pictured with Nick Jonas, praised friend and former "Suits" star Meghan Markle following the actress' marriage to Prince Harry. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra says close pal Meghan Markle was "always meant for big things."

The 36-year-old actress praised Markle in the August issue of Elle U.K. following Markle's marriage to British royal Prince Harry.

Chopra and Markle became fast friends after meeting at the 2016 Elle Women in Television dinner. At the time, Chopra starred on the ABC series Quantico, while Markle had a lead role on the USA Network show Suits.

"Megs... she was always meant for big things," Chopra said of Markle.

"To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it," she added of Markle's charity work and other projects.

Markle married Harry in May 2018 and gave birth to their first child, son Archie Harrison, this May. Chopra spoke to Elle during Markle's pregnancy.

"By the time this comes out, she will have a baby -- it's so amazing how lives change," she said of Markle, who became the duchess of Sussex after her marriage to Harry. "I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird was of helping you to find your calling."

Chopra herself married singer Nick Jonas in December. She said her relationship with Jonas has changed since tying the knot.

"It's so different," the star said.

"I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things," she added. "When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

Chopra last starred in the movie Isn't It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.