March 22 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra says she had a "full freak out" moment before her wedding.

The 36-year-old actress recalled on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live how she panicked before walking down the aisle at her wedding to Nick Jonas in December.

Host Andy Cohen grilled Chopra about wedding details, including Jonas' reaction to seeing Chopra in her custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress for the first time.

"He cried. I cried, he cried. It happened so fast," the star recounted.

"I had a freak out moment right before I walked down the aisle," she shared. "I was about 40 minutes late because I was just like, '75-foot train. Do I even know what I'm doing?' Full freak out moment. But then the door opened and I saw his face."

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot Dec. 1 at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. Chopra said Jonas' brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas got them complementary wedding gifts.

"Well, the good thing is Kevin got us like hundreds of bottles of wines. And Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car, to put it all in," she told Cohen.

The Quantico star also addressed reports she's upset with Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, for missing the celebration.

"Oh my god. No, it's not true," she responded.

In addition to their wedding, Chopra and Jonas recently celebrated the Jonas Brothers song "Sucker" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jonas surprised Chopra with a Mercedes Maybach this month after topping the chart.