Pop star Elton John was interviewed by Graham Norton for a BBC TV special to air later this fall. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Television personality Graham Norton interviewed music icon Elton John for a BBC special called Elton John: Uncensored to air later this fall.

The chat was taped in the South of France last month after the theatrical run of his biopic, Rocketman, and before his memoir, Me, is to be published.

"The past two years have felt truly monumental for me, and with the release of Rocketman, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and my autobiography coming up, it felt like the perfect opportunity to reflect on it all with Graham. I've always enjoyed our catch-ups and this felt like the best yet," John said in a press release.

"Like the rest of the nation, I'm a massive fan of Sir Elton John's music, but to sit down with him in his home to ask him about his life, career and family was a huge privilege. Funny, frank and fearless, I can't wait for people to hear him tell his story," Graham said in his own statement.

Norton has been the host of the BBC's The Graham Norton Show since 2007.