John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz join cast of Steve Carell's 'Space Force'

Cast member Steve Carell attends the premiere of "Marwen" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ben Schwartz, a cast member in "This Is Where I Leave You," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor John Malkovich has joined the cast of the Netflix comedy "Space Force." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New Pope star John Malkovich and Parks and Recreation alum Ben Schwartz have joined the cast of the Netflix workplace comedy, Space Force.

The ensemble will also include Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow and the previously announced Steve Carell.

Paddington director Paul King is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.

The streaming service first announced the project in January.

Ten, half-hour episodes are expected to debut in 2020.

Carell reunited with his former The Office collaborator to create the series, which follows the people tasked with setting up a sixth branch of the armed services.