Showtime orders Season 2 of 'On Becoming a God'

Cast member Kirsten Dunst attends the premiere of "Woodshock" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

TV stars Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kirsten Dunst is returning for a second season of her dark comedy, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Showtime has renewed for a second season On Becoming a God in Central Florida, its dark comedy starring Kirsten Dunst.

Esta Spalding is the showrunner for the series, which was created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky. Charlie McDowell is also an executive producer on the project.

"With such imaginative storytelling and an absolutely inspired lead performance, On Becoming a God in Central Florida has been a revelation," Jana Winograde, the cable network's president of entertainment, said in a statement on Thursday. "Kirsten, Esta, Robert, Matt and Charlie have crafted a wondrous blend of satirical light within the economic and emotional melancholy that confronts so many Americans. We couldn't be happier that On Becoming a God is on Showtime, nor more eager to see what wild events await our ensemble in the downline of Season 2."

Set in 1992 near Orlando, Fla., Season 1 is airing now and co-stars Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Ted Levine. Dunst plays a cash-strapped woman trying to improve her life through a multi-level marketing scheme.