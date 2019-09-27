Actor Patrick Gibson is set to star in the 1990s drama "Masters of Doom." Photo courtesy of USA Network

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Patrick Gibson from The OA and Eduardo Franco from Booksmart have signed on for the lead roles in USA Network's Masters of Doom drama.

Rounding out the permanent cast will be John Karna, Jane Ackermann and Siobhan Williams, with Peter Friedman set to play a recurring character.

Rhys Thomas, whose credits include Documentary Now! and Saturday Night Live, is helming the pilot for the show, which is based on David Kushner's nonfiction book.

A press release called it the fact-based story "of two computer geniuses in an obscure corner of America who, along with a group of rebellious misfits, created one of the biggest franchise hits of the 1990s, the video game Doom."

"John Carmack and John Romero were best friends who became bitter rivals, as they created a video game empire and transformed pop culture forever," the synopsis said.