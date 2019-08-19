Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer enjoyed a "perfect" beach day with their kids.

Kotb and her elder daughter, 2-year-old Haley Joy, had a play date with Dreyer and her 2-year-old son, Calvin Bradley, on Saturday.

Dreyer, a weather anchor for Today, shared a slideshow of photos Sunday on Instagram. The pictures show Haley and Calvin enjoying the sun and sand.

"Shouldn't all days be this happy? Calvin and Haley catching up on old times... Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!! #bffs #sandfordays," Dreyer captioned the post.

Kotb, who co-hosts the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager, also posted photos on her own account.

"One of my fav days of the summer. Calvin+Haley. We loved it @dylandreyernbc @fishlense," she wrote.

Kotb is parent to Haley and 4-month-old daughter Hope Catherine with her boyfriend, Joel Schifferman. She has been on maternity leave from Today since adopting Hope in April, and said on the show this month she's focused on her family.

"I know it's sort of weird that I'm taking this much time," Kotb said. "But I was saying to myself, I'm not going to miss right now."

"I just feel like life's about tiny little adventures," she added. "You realize the littlest, tiniest things are the most awesome moments."

Dreyer is parent to Calvin with her husband, Brian Fichera, and announced in July she's pregnant with her second child. Dreyer and Fichera are expecting another baby boy.

"It's been an emotional journey," Dreyer, who struggled with fertility issues, said on Today. "I'm just so happy now."