July 17 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer is going to be a mom of two.

The 37-year-old meteorologist confirmed during Wednesday's episode of Today she's expecting her second child with husband Brian Fichera.

Dreyer and Fichera are already parents to 2-year-old son Calvin Bradley. Dreyer told her Today co-hosts she's "so happy" to be pregnant again after experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility.

"It's been an emotional journey," the star said. "The day I was going to start my IVF ... The doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant.' I just want to thank everybody for the prayers 'cause I swear, the prayers and just putting my story out there got me to where I am."

"I'm just so happy now. I've been keeping it secret for so long," she added.

The Today weather anchor is due to give birth in January, and announced during the third hour of the show she's expecting a baby boy.

Dreyer also shared her pregnancy news with People.

"This is the best secret we could have possibly been keeping," she told the magazine. "We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"

Dreyer went public about her miscarriage and secondary infertility in an emotional blog post in April. She said she's "so grateful" for her family but yearns to have another child.

"Brian and I are the youngest of three and the relationships we have with our siblings is so special," the star said. "We have so much love to give and we want to grow our family."