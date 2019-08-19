Carrie Underwood to host CMA Awards 2019 sans Brad Paisley

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards without longtime co-host Brad Paisley.

Underwood will instead host the awards show Nov. 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., with guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

"We're thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year's #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music!" the CMA Awards tweeted Monday.

Underwood and Paisley had hosted the CMA Awards together since 2008. Paisley has yet to address the news.

"It's an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release. "In addition to awarding the year's best and brightest in the genre, 'The 53rd Annual CMA Awards' will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show."

McEntire and Parton celebrated their guest hosting gig in tweets Monday. McEntire previously hosted the CMA Awards from 1990 to 1992.

"Can't wait to join @carrieunderwood and @DollyParton at this year's #CMAawards!!!" McEntire wrote.

"Let's go girls! I'm so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year's #CMAawards on November 13," Parton added.

The CMA Awards will air live Nov. 13 on ABC.