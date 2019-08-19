Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Fleabag alum Andrew Scott has joined the cast of the upcoming His Dark Materials series.

The show's official Twitter account announced Monday that Scott, 42, will appear in the new fantasy drama, an HBO adaptation of the Philip Pullman book series.

HBO shared a photo of Scott on set with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Scott will play Colonel John Parry, aka Jopari, while Miranda will portray Lee Scoresby.

"'So I have summoned you here, and you are to fly me northwards,'" the caption reads. "When Lee Scoresby met Jopari. @Lin_Manuel #AndrewScott #BehindTheScenes #HisDarkMaterials."

His Dark Materials co-stars Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel and Clarke Peters as The Master. The series is written by Jack Thorne, with Pullman among the executive producers.

His Dark Materials takes place in a world where humans have animal companions called daemons. HBO released a trailer in July that shows Lyra (Keen) uncover a kidnapping conspiracy. The show will premiere in late fall.

Scott played The Priest in Season 2 of Fleabag, which ended in April after a two-season run. He also portrayed James "Jim" Moriarty in the series Sherlock.