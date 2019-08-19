Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new comedy series The Politician.

The streaming service released a key art poster and first trailer for the series Monday featuring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch.

The poster shows Platt and Paltrow striking a pose as their characters, aspiring politician Payton Hobart and Georgina Hobart. The pair are seated above a tableau of flowers, fruit and a plaque reading "Victory for the spoiled."

"We promise to promise you everything," the poster reads.

The trailer shows Payton (Platt) run for student body president with classmate Infinity Jackson (Deutch) as his running mate. The campaign is thrown off by Infinity's past use of a gay slur, leading Payton to consider darker means.

"I will win at all costs," Payton says.

The Politician is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. The show is envisioned as five seasons, with each season to follow Payton as he runs in different elections, from student body to U.S. president.

"[The show examines] wealthy people behaving badly," Murphy said earlier this month.

"It's not a show on current U.S. politics," Platt added. "It's more about the phenomenon of what it takes to be a politician and how much of yourself you have to sacrifice to be a good one."

The Politician premieres Sept. 27 on Netflix.