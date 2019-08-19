The Backstreet Boys perform at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Backstreet Boys angered fans by postponing their concert in Hershey, Pa., at the last minute due to thunderstorms. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys cut its show short Sunday due to safety concerns about a storm.

The group postponed its concert at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa., because of thunderstorms in the area.

PennLive said the Backstreet Boys' show was initially delayed around 7 p.m. amid a strong downpour and visible lightning. Fans were asked to find shelter under the grandstands or wait out the storm in their vehicles.

"CONCERT WEATHER UPDATE: due to incoming storms, if you are in Hersheypark Stadium, seek shelter under the grandstands. If you have not yet entered the venue, head to Hersheypark Arena or stay in your car," they Hershey, Pa., official Twitter account wrote.

The Backstreet Boys took the stage and performed for a few minutes at around 9 p.m. before cutting the show short due to another incoming storm.

"Hey Hershey! Due to the approaching storm, we must fully evacuate the stadium. For safety reasons, tonight's show at @Hersheypark has been postponed. Thank you and please exit safely," the group tweeted.

Disgruntled fans took to Twitter to vent about the canceled concert.

"You should have cancelled much earlier," one person wrote. "Be more organized next time, thunderstorms happen all the damn time."

"This was the most chaotic and unorganized show I've ever been to in my life!!! You all better be making this right for the fans that paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars to see you. Either reschedule or make full refunds," another added.

"We thank you for trying and we understand I my group it's for safety but the lack of communication as it was emptying out was awful. 'We will be back' from the boys and then 'Get out and don't come back' from the staff," another person said.

The Backstreet Boys and Hersheypark have yet to announce a rescheduled date for the show. The Backstreet Boys will next perform Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

"Please note we do not have any information about rescheduling the Backstreet Boys show or refunds at this time. Please keep your ticket and when the tour makes a decision on the next steps, we will share those details as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience!" Hershey tweeted Monday.