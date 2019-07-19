Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 19: Brian May, Anthony Edwards
Emily Deschanel tells Seth Meyers about 'raw and gritty' role on 'Animal Kingdom'
Anime fans, artists react in horror to deadly fire at Kyoto Animation studio
Cardi B, Offset play New Lyrics for Old People on 'Kimmel'
Famous birthdays for July 18: Vin Diesel, Kristen Bell

Photo Gallery

 
Dwayne Johnson, Eliza González attend 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' premiere

Latest News

Tiger fleeing floodwaters breaks into home, relaxes in bed
Smoking cessation program shows promise for cancer patients
King Princess releases new single 'Prophet' from debut album
Substation fires lead to power blackout for 12,000 in Wisconsin
Katy Perry testifies in court for 'Dark Horse' copyright trial
 
Back to Article
/