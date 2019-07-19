July 19 (UPI) -- Dafne Keen embarks on a fantastical journey in the latest trailer for His Dark Materials for HBO and BBC.

James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in the clip released on Thursday. The drama is based on author Philip Pullman's series of novels.

Keen's character Lyra uncovers a kidnapping conspiracy after she is left behind by her uncle (McAvoy) who must prepare for a war and sets off on his own journey.

"The first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust," reads the synopsis.

"As she journeys through the worlds, including her own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living -- and the dead -- in their hands."

His Dark Materials will premiere on HBO in the fall.