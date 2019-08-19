"Arrow" star Stephen Amell will play a small town professional wrestler in the new Starz series "Heels." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell has joined the cast of a new Starz series about wrestling.

Deadline confirmed Monday the 38-year-old actor will star in the forthcoming drama Heels.

Starz ordered eight hour-long episodes of Heels after Amell signed on to the show. The series is written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O'Malley to serve as showrunner.

Heels takes its name from the heel, or the villain in wrestling storylines. The show examines the world of small town professional wrestling in a close-knit community in Georgia.

Amell will play Jack Spade, the charismatic villain of the Duffy Wrestling Association. The character wars with his brother and rival as he strives to build the DWA into an empire.

Amell confirmed his casting by tweeting at real-life professional wrestler Cody Rhodes on Monday.

"Hey @CodyRhodes -- wanna come and help me make a tv show?" the actor wrote.

Amell plays the title character in The CW series Arrow, which will premiere its eighth and final season in October. The series follows Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, a character based on the DC Comics superhero.