Mariah Carey records theme song for sitcom 'Mixed-ish'

Actress Tika Sumpter arrives at the world premiere of "Nobody's Fool" in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the 5th biennial Stand Up to Cancer televised fundraising event in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Mariah Carey has written and recorded the theme song for the new sitcom, "Mixed-ish." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey has written and recorded the theme song for the new Black-ish prequel, Mixed-ish.

"Dear Kenya Barris, ABC and the mixed-ish family, this is a dream come true. I'm so thankful this show exists and I couldn't be more honored to be a part of it," Carey tweeted at the show's creator and cast on Monday.

Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Gary Cole, the 1980s-set series is to premiere on ABC Sept. 24.

It follows the early years of Rainbow Johnson, the character played on Black-ish by Tracee Ellis Ross, as she grows up in a mixed-race family.