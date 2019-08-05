Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apink member Oh Ha-young is teasing her debut EP.

The 23-year-old K-pop star shared "Hear," a new film teaser for her debut EP, Oh!, on Monday.

The promo features a home video-style clip of Oh answering the phone. The EP's release date, Aug. 21, can be seen in the corner of the screen.

Apink promoted the EP in a tweet Monday.

Oh released a first film teaser, "See," on Sunday that shows her in a retro-style TV.

Oh! will mark Oh's solo debut. She debuted with Apink in 2011 and last released the EP Percent with the group in January.