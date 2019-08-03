'Descendants 3:' Video of Sarah Jeffery singing 'Queen of Mean' goes viral

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The music video of Sarah Jeffery singing "Queen of Mean" from Descendants 3 has gotten more than 2 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Friday.

The TV movie -- also starring Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and the late Cameron Boyce -- debuted on the Disney Channel Friday night.

The film franchise follows the teen children of famous Disney characters.

Jeffery plays Audrey, the daughter of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty.

In the viral video for the pop-rap song "Queen of Mean," angry Audrey is first seen in her luxurious bedroom, then going to where a tiara is encased in glass, smashing it to pieces and stealing the crown.

"Now there's a devil on my shoulder where the angels used to be and he's calling me the Queen on Mean," reads a message accompanying the 3 12-minute clip.

"I'm so tired of pretending," Jeffery sings. "Where's my happy ending? I followed all the rules. I drew inside the lines. I never asked for anything that wasn't mine. I waited patiently for my time, but when it finally came, he called her name. And now I feel this overwhelming pain. I mean, it's in my veins. I mean, it's in my brain. My thoughts are running in a circle like a toy train. I'm kind of like a perfect picture with a broken frame. I know exactly who to blame. I never thought of myself as mean. I always thought that I'd be the queen. And there's no in between."

Jeffery can also be seen in the reboot of Charmed, which premiered last year.