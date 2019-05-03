ABC renews 'Black-ish' for a sixth season, orders spinoff 'Mixed-ish'

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson attends the 2018 NBA Awards on June 25. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed comedy series Black-ish starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson for a sixth season.

The network has also ordered a spinoff of the series titled Mixed-ish that will follow a young version of Ross' character Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience of growing up in a mixed race family in the 1980s.

Arica Himmell will be taking on the role of the younger Rainbow. Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan Childress are also set to star.

Black-ish executive producer Pete Saji and creator Kenya Barris co-created Mixed-ish and penned the script for the spinoff. Saji, Barris, Ross, Anderson, Randall Winston, Brian Dobbins, Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland serve as executive producers.

Mixed-ish is the second spinoff created from Black-ish, along with Freeform's Grown-ish which follows the college adventures of Yara Shahidi's character Zoey Johnson.

Black-ish won big at the NAACP Image Awards in March with the series winning the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Ross.