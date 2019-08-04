Blink-182 cancels Sunday concert in El Paso after massacre

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Rock band Blink-182 has canceled its planned concert in El Paso Sunday, following Saturday's massacre in a city Walmart.

Twenty people were killed and 26 injured when a 21-year-old man opened fire on shoppers and employees.

Patrick Crusious was charged with capital murder on Sunday.

"Following today's terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community," Blink-182 tweeted on Saturday night. "Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso."

The band will release its next album in September.