Laine Hardy won "American Idol" Season 17, the second season to air on ABC. Photo courtesy of ABC

May 20 (UPI) -- Laine Hardy was crowned the winner of American Idol Season17, coming out on top over fellow finalists Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg.

Hardy won American Idol's live, coast-to-coast fan vote on Sunday during a season finale that featured performances from former American Idol finalists and current judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Adam Lambert took the stage to perform his new single "NewEyes" while Carrie Underwood also appeared to sing her new single "Southbound."

Hardy shared the stage with Jon Pardi for a performance of "Night Shift" and "Dirt On My Boots" while VanDenburg shared the stage with Dan + Shay to sing "All To Myself" and"Speechless."

Also on hand was last season's winner Maddie Poppe who made a special appearance. This was the second season to air on ABC.