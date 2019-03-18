'90 Day Fiance' alum Evelyn Cormier auditions on 'American Idol'

March 18 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier is setting her sights on American Idol.

The 19-year-old television personality and aspiring singer impressed Katy Perry and the other judges with her cover of the Chris Isaak song "Wicked Games" during Sunday's episode.

"Literally, one of my favorite voices I've ever heard in my life," Perry gushed after Cormier's rendition.

"I think when you have a really amazing band behind you, it's going to be something crazy," Luke Bryan said.

"You have a sound. You have a sound that's yours," Lionel Richie added. "I don't know what you're doing. But whatever it is... it's an identity. It's absolutely an amazing identity."

Cormier got a "yes" from all three judges and celebrated the achievement in an Instagram post Sunday.

"So thankful and beyond grateful! Thank you @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan I'm going to Hollywood!!! #thenextidol #americanidol," she captioned a photo of herself with her golden ticket.

Cormier is known for appearing in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 during her engagement to David Vázquez Zermeño. The couple married in October 2017.

Cormier announced on Instagram in December she auditioned for American Idol. She released the EP Ghost in April 2017, which includes the songs "Champagne" and "Kind Eyes."