NBC renews 'This is Us' for three more seasons

Actor Milo Ventimiglia answers questions at a press conference after being honored as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Man of the Year on February 8, 2019. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Actress and musician Mandy Moore sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,658th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Sterling K. Brown's family drama "This Is Us" has been renewed for three more seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- NBC said Sunday it has renewed its family drama This Is Us for three additional seasons.

The show, which wrapped its third season last month, stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley.

"In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us and we couldn't be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a press release.

"A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show's inventive and compelling storytelling."