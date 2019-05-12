'Avengers: Endgame' is No. 1 for a third weekend with $63M

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson participate in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing them in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Bradley Cooper attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Avengers: Endgame" featuring Jeremy Renner is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Avengers: Endgame is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $63 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The superhero ensemble picture has raked in more than $2 billion at the global box office to date.

Coming in at No. 2 this week in Canada and the United States is Pokemon Detective Pikachu with $58 million, followed by The Hustle at No. 3 with $13.5 million, The Intruder at No. 4 with $6.6 million and Long Shot at No. 5 with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Poms at No. 6 with $5.1 million, Uglydolls at No. 7 with $3.9 million, Breakthrough at No. 8 with $2.5 million, Tolkien at No. 9 with $2.2 million and Captain Marvel at No. 10 with $1.8 million.