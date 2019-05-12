'SNL:' Amy Poehler, Tina Fey help Emma Thompson with Mother's Day monologue

Actress Amy Poehler arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live cast members Amy Poehler and Tina Fey helped Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson deliver her monologue as guest host this weekend.

In honor of Mother's Day, the three women translated what moms say about their children's clothing and life choices into what they actually mean.

"When you ask your mother what she wants to do for Mother's Day and she says..." Thompson started.

"Just to relax in the backyard, maybe a massage.." Fey chimed in.

"What she's really saying is...." Thompson resumed.

"How does one buy weed?" Poehler concluded.

"When your mother sees what you are wearing and she says..." Thompson said.

"Oh, I like that shirt," Poehler said.

"What she is trying to say is..." Thompson interjected.

"I think I bought you that shirt," Fey said.

The segment ended with the women sincerely telling their real-life kids how much they love them.

Thompson also appeared in a pre-recorded sketch opposite current SNL player Heidi Gardner.

In the clip, Thompson's adult daughter -- an overwhelmed new mom herself -- praises Thompson for what a polished and put-together mother she has always been.

However, every time Gardner gives Thompson a compliment, Thompson flashes back to how she remembers the past, complete with messes, yelling and wardrobe malfunctions.