May 2 (UPI) -- Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are going to be parents of two.

Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, announced on the family website Wednesday the couple are expecting their second child.

"We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!" Jim Bob and Michelle said.

Joy-Anna and Austin are already parents to 14-month-old son Gideon. The couple shared their excitement in a statement in the post.

"Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member! Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations," the couple said.

"We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family," they added. "Table for 4 sounds perfect!"

Joy-Anna and Austin also shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday. The couple said Joy-Anna is due to give birth in November.

"Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue... November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!! Cannot wait to meet this little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant."

Joy-Anna and Austin married in Rogers, Ark., in May 2017 and welcomed Gideon in February 2018.

"We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son," the couple told People at the time. "Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful."

Joy-Anna and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. Her brother Josh Duggar is expecting his sixth child with Anna Duggar, her sister Jessa Duggar is expecting her third with Ben Seewald, and her brother Joseph Duggar is expecting his second with Kendra Duggar.