Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jessa Duggar is feeling grateful for her pregnancy following her sister-in-law Lauren Duggar's miscarriage.
The 26-year-old television personality shared a baby bump photo at 25 weeks and her grief over Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar's miscarriage in an Instagram post Thursday.
Jessa, who is expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald, told fans she and Lauren were due to give birth on the same day.
"Pregnancy -- such a precious gift, and definitely not something I take for granted," the star wrote.
"As we look forward to meeting our baby, we're also feeing an exceptional amount of grief over my brother Josiah and sister-in-law Lauren's loss of their baby," she said. "Lauren and I shared the exact same due date. We have cried so many tears, both together and apart. My heart aches for them."
The Counting On star encouraged others to share their grief as a step toward healing. She had nothing but praise for Lauren, who was expecting her first child with Josiah.
"We must all reinforce the fact that emotions over a life lost are not something to be resisted. They're not wrong, and you should never think that for a moment," Duggar wrote.
"Lauren, you're such a positive, life-giving soul, even in walking through a great hardship and suffering so much loss," she said. "We love you both so much, and pray that God would continue to comfort your hearts."
Josiah and Lauren announced Lauren's miscarriage in a video message this month. The couple lost their unborn child just four months after their wedding.
"It was a really hard time for our family," Josiah said. "All the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands were dashed before our eyes."
Jessa and Seewald announced in January they are expecting their third child. The couple are already parents to two sons, 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry.