April 21 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Amy Duggar King is pregnant with her first child.

"BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!! Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!" King posted on Instagram Sunday.

The message accompanied an outdoor photo of King and her husband, Dillon King, standing beneath metallic, mylar balloons that spelled out, "BABY."

People.com said the child is due in October.

The Kings married in September 2015 and appeared the following year on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, UsMagazine.com said.

Amy, 32, is the niece of former 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.