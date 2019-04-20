Adele confirms separation from husband Simon Konecki

Singer Adele attends the Brit Awards at O2 Arena in London on February 24, 2016. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Singer Adele arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Adele has separated from her husband Simon Konecki. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Adele has split up from investment banker Simon Konecki, her husband of two years.

"Adele and her partner have separated," Adele's publicist said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The BBC also confirmed the former couple's separation, noting they exchanged marriage vows in 2016 after five years of dating.

Adele, 30, and Konecki, 45, are the parents of 6-year-old Angelo.