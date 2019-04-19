Hilaria Baldwin (R), pictured with Alec Baldwin, explained how her relationship with Ireland Baldwin is "so successful." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin says she loves stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin "as much" as her biological kids.

The 35-year-old explained in an Instagram post Thursday why her relationship with Ireland, her husband Alec Baldwin's 23-year-old daughter with Kim Basinger, has been "so successful."

"I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise," Hilaria captioned a photo with Ireland.

"Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one who is grown. I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy," she said.

Hilaria voiced her admiration for Ireland and Basinger, who split from Alec in 2000 after seven years of marriage.

"[Ireland] has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for... and I put myself in Kim's shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I'd want her to let me be number one," the mom-of-four said.

"When I met Ireland, I said to Alec: if she is not ok with our relationship, I cannot go further," she recalled. "Family is first and she needed to be ok with me. We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother. Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her."

Hilaria addressed those who have criticized her for not mentioning Ireland in interviews discussing her children.

"Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother," she explained. "But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Hilaria married Alec in June 2012 and is parent to four children, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo, with the actor. Ireland discussed her bond with her step-siblings in an interview with Hello! in 2016.

"I'm more of like their aunt 'cause I'm significantly older than them," the model said.

"It's kind of fun just giving them advice," she added. "It's just fun to see them grow and they act like me already and I'm like, 'Oh God.'"

Hilaria announced this month she miscarried her fifth child with Alec. She reflected on grief in an Instagram post last week, saying she's finding a balance between sadness and optimism.