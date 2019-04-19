Anna Camp, Skylar Astin split after over two years of marriage

Skylar Astin arrives for The MTV Movie Awards on April 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anna Camp and her husband Skylar Astin have split after for two and half years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have split after over two years of marriage, the pair announced on Friday.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition," Camp and Astin said in a joint statement.

Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, have unfollowed each other on social media. Astin last posted a photo of himself with Camp on Instagram on New Year's Day.

Camp and Astin started dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of Pitch Perfect in 2012. They got married during an outdoor ceremony on the central California coast in September 2016.