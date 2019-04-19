'Amityville Horror' inspiration Lorraine Warren dead at 92

April 19 (UPI) -- Lorraine Warren, one-half of the paranormal investigative team that inspired The Amityville Horror and The Conjuring film franchise, died, her family said. She was 92.

Her grandson, Chris McKinnell, said she died Thursday night in her home.

"Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed. She was happy and laughing until the end," he said.

Lorraine Warren and her husband, Ed Warren, were paranormal investigators whose work inspired books and horror movies, including The Conjuring series helmed by director James Wan. Actor Vera Farmiga has played Lorraine Warren four times, including in the forthcoming movie Annabelle Comes Home. Patrick Wilson played Ed Warren, who died in 2006.

Farmiga mourned Lorraine Warren in a series of posts on Twitter.

"From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness," Farmiga said. "You're waltzing with Ed now."

Wilson shared a photograph of himself with Lorraine Warren and Farmiga on Twitter.

"The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter and the guidance. Rest in peace, sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello," he tweeted.