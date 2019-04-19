Trending Stories

Jimmy Kimmel to host TV tribute to 'All in the Family, 'Jeffersons'
Bebe Rexha shares bipolar diagnosis: 'I'm not ashamed anymore'
British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor dies at 16
Taylor Swift, Khalid to perform at 2019 TIME 100 gala
Kodak Black, three others arrested on gun, drug charges

Photo Gallery

 
Kate Hudson turns 40: A look back

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey responds to Tom Coughlin's criticism
NBA Playoffs: Sixers' Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 4 vs. Nets
Russian Daniil Medvedev upsets world No. 1 Novak Djokovic
'Amityville Horror' inspiration Lorraine Warren dead at 92
Maryland's high court declines to reconsider Adnan Syed retrial
 
Back to Article
/