'I let her out,' says terrified girl in 'Annabelle Comes Home' trailer

Actress Mckenna Grace attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on March 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga can now be seen in the trailer for "Annabelle Comes Home." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Annabelle Comes Home shows the titular, haunted doll has gone missing from the glass enclosure where she is kept in the home of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has gotten nearly 1 million views since it was posted Saturday on YouTube.

The clip shows the Warrens (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) giving a priest a tour of the locked and blessed room where they store the haunted and cursed objects they have collected from their investigations.

"Sometimes it's better to keep the genie in the bottle," Ed said.

Later, a girl asks the couple's 10-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) where her parents stash souvenirs from their spooky adventures.

"They keep it all locked away in a room, so we're safe," Judy told Daniela (Katie Sarife), a friend of her babysitter who does not listen and snoops around Annabelle's apartment despite being warned.

"What did you do to get in there?" she inquired of the imprisoned Annabelle.

Distracted by a chair rocking on its own and ghostly figures appearing in the room, the girl returns her gaze to Annabelle's glass box and sees the doll is gone.

Daniela screams and flees back to the main part of the house, admitting to Judy and her babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman): "I let her out! I'm sorry."

"What else did you touch?" Judy demanded.

"Everything," Daniela confessed.

The rest of the clip shows Judy and those around her being menaced by malevolent forces attracted to Annabelle.

Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, the movie is set for theatrical release on June 28. It is the third installment of the Annabelle film series, which is part of the larger Conjuring movie universe.