John Singleton recovering from stroke

April 20 (UPI) -- Boyz N the Hood filmmaker John Singleton remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

Singleton's family told The Los Angeles Times in a statement that he is receiving "great medical care" in the intensive care unit at an undisclosed hospital.

"We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues," the statement said.

TMZ reported Singleton suffered the medical crisis during a flight between Costa Rica and Los Angeles. He experienced weakness in his leg, went to a hospital and suffered a "mild" stroke there.

He has been undergoing tests and rehabilitation since.

The 51-year-old writer-director is also known for his work on Poetic Justice, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers.