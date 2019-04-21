Michelle Williams, husband Phil Elverum separate

Actress Michelle Williams arrives at a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 18, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Michelle Williams arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Michelle Williams and her husband Phil Elverum reportedly have split up. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Actress Michelle Williams has separated from her husband, musician Phil Elverum.

The Hollywood Reporter said this weekend that the couple split up at the beginning of the year.

People.com also reported the breakup, but said Williams, 38, and Elverum, 40, remain friends.

They exchanged wedding vows in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks last July. They lived in Brooklyn with Williams' 12-year-old daughter, Matilda. The child's father was actor Heath Ledger, who died of a drug overdose in 2008.

Celebrity breakups of 2018