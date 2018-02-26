Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth welcome first child

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The 20-year-old television personality and Forsyth said in a blog post on the Duggar family website Monday that Duggar is "doing very well" after giving birth to a son, Gideon Martyn, on Friday, Feb. 23.

"We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Gideon Martyn Forsyth!!" the couple wrote. "He arrived February 23, 2018, at 3:39 pm, weighing 10 lbs, 3 ounces and is 22 inches long. Joy and Gideon are doing very well and we are just in love with this new little addition!"

Duggar and Forsyth also confirmed the news in a statement to People.

"We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth," the pair said. "Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful."

Duggar and Forsyth married in May, and announced in August that they were expecting.

"Every child is such a precious gift from God," Duggar told People at the time. "I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting, and presently star on Jill & Jessa: Counting On. Her sister Jinger Duggar is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo.