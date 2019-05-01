Percy Daggs III attends the Los Angeles premiere of the "Veronica Mars" movie on March 12, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Dohring attends the Los Angeles premiere of the "Veronica Mars" movie on March 12, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Bell plays the titular character in "Veronica Mars" and its Hulu revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell returns in a new trailer for Hulu's revival of Veronica Mars.

The streaming company released a teaser Wednesday featuring the 38-year-old actress as the titular private investigator.

The promo shows Mars uncover mystery, scandal and corruption as a wave of bombings hit the fictional town of Neptune, Calif.

"It's possible that these bombings are part of a campaign to destroy Neptune as a spring break destination," the sleuth says.

Jason Dohring also returns as Logan Echolls, with Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel, Francis Capra as Eli "Weevil" Navarro, Enrico Colantoni as Keith Mars and Ryan Hansen as Dick Casblancas.

New cast members include Dawnn Lewis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins, Jr., and J.K. Simmons.

Veronica Mars initially had a three-season run on UPN/The CW from 2004 to 2007. Hulu released a first teaser for the revival, which debuts July 26, in April.