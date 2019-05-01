From left, actors Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar appear backstage with their award for Favorite Network TV Comedy and Favorite TV Show for '"The Big Bang Theory" during the People's Choice Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Simon Helberg at the "Florence Foster Jenkins" New York premiere in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Johnny Galecki arrives for the the Scree Actors Guilld Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kaley Cuoco is set to host a May 16 TV special honoring the end of her long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are to host a retrospective of the sitcom after the series finale airs May 16 on CBS.

The show about a group of intelligent, but socially awkward friends debuted in 2007. Its ensemble also includes Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

A press release announcing Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell said the 30-minute special will feature memorable scenes and cast interviews, as well as Galecki and Cuoco "sharing some of the best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years."

The cast taped its 279th and final episode on Tuesday.

Helberg tweeted a photo of him hugging his co-stars.

"We have done this 278 times. Before every show. For 12 years. Tonight we'll do it for the last time," he captioned the image.

Jim Parsons posted on Instagram a photo of his character Sheldon's apartment door in honor of the milestone and wrote: "Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made.

"And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words 'love' and 'gratitude' come to mind."