'Big Bang Theory' season finale to air May 16

Actors Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage onstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kaley Cuoco attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 11, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Johnny Galecki's sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is set to end on May 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The sitcom The Big Bang Theory is scheduled to wrap its 12th and final season with a one-hour episode on May 16, CBS announced.

"273 episodes filmed. 26 days left on the Big Bang stage. 6 episodes to be filmed. 66 days until the 1 hour finale airs. All VERY surreal. Much (heart emoji) to all the fans. @bigbangtheory_cbs @therealjimparsons @kaleycuoco #simonhelberg @kunalkarmanayyar @themelissarauch @missmayim," cast member Johnny Galecki wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

"I'm not crying you're crying," his co-star Kaley Cuoco said on her Instagram Story after the end date was announced.

The show also stars Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

The network announced in August that the show would not return for a 13th season.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement last summer.