Camren Bicondova won't play Selina/Catwoman in 'Gotham' finale

"Gotham" co-stars Donal Logue and Ben McKenzie arrive at the 2nd Annual Paley Fest in New York City on October 18, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Camren Bicondova explained on social media this weekend that she won't play her Gotham character Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the show's series finale on Thursday.

Deadline.com said Westworld and The Purge actress Lili Simmons will take over the role in the episode, which is set a decade after the penultimate chapter of the Batman origins story.

The 19-year-old actress posted a lengthy message explaining why she chose not to appear in the finale.

"I firmly believe that part of leaving a legacy and being part of a legacy means knowing when to pass the torch to someone else. I was blessed to be the vessel for Selina Kyle for her formative teen years, and it only felt right to give someone else the torch for her adult self," Bicondova wrote.

The show co-stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Davd Mazouz, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee, Erin Richards and Morena Baccarin.