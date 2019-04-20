Trending Stories

Jimmy Kimmel to host TV tribute to 'All in the Family,' 'Jeffersons'
Bebe Rexha shares bipolar diagnosis: 'I'm not ashamed anymore'
Madonna, Maluma to perform new single at Billboard Music Awards 2019
WWE Raw: AJ Styles, The Miz join red brand in superstar shake-up
Mark Hamill shares first full pic of Chucky from 'Child's Play' redo

Photo Gallery

 
Padma Lakshmi, Tory Burch attend Women in the World Summit

Latest News

Warren calls for Trump's impeachment
Northern Ireland police arrest 2 teens in journalist death
'Last Man Standing' renewed for Season 8
Adele confirms separation from husband Simon Konecki
Boy, 5, thrown from mall balcony 'showing real signs of recovery'
 
