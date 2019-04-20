'Last Man Standing' renewed for Season 8

Actor Tim Allen and his wife Jane arrive for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed its sitcom Last Man Standing for an eighth season.

Starring Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, the show initially ran for six seasons on ABC, then moved to Fox one year after it was canceled.

It marked its 150-episode milestone Friday night. The next run of episodes are expected to air in the 2019-20 television season.

"Open some Chardonnay! We are back for season 8!!! Thanks to all of our steadfast fans!" Travis tweeted this week in response to the renewal news.

"Forget Mueller the real news is Mike Baxter is back!... oh yea and the rest of the family too. Season 8 coming up," Allen wrote in his own post.

The series follows members of the conservative Baxter family, who live in Colorado where patriarch Mike Baxter runs an outdoor sporting equipment store. The ensemble includes Amanda Fuller, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Hector Elizondo, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams and Krista Marie Yu.