Pablo Schreiber to play Master Chief in Showtime's 'Halo'

Actors Pablo Schreiber and Cory Michael Smith attend the "First Man" Washington, D.C., premiere at the Air and Space Museum on October 4, 2018. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Actor Pablo Schreiber is set to lead the cast of the TV version of "Halo." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- American Gods actor Pablo Schreiber has signed on to star in Showtime's adaptation of the Halo videogame franchise.

"It's time to suit up! @schreiber_pablo has been enlisted as Master Chief. He'll play the iconic Spartan super soldier and humanity's last hope against the alien Covenant in our upcoming series, #Halo. #Showtime," the cable network tweeted Wednesday.

"This one is special! Huge thanx to @Showtime, @Amblin and #343i for trusting me with this iconic character. I can't wait to get to work on helping to bring this incredible world to life! Game. On," Schreiber wrote in his own post.

The show was first announced last June.

Schreiber, 40, is also known for his roles in First Man and Skyscraper.